To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Xenics releases new lightweight camera core

1st February 2022 - 17:14 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Thanks to the similarities with the previous Dione family members and a GenICam compliant SDK, Dione S 1280 can be easily integrated into systems. (Photo: Xenics)

Xenics has released its newest camera core, specialised for lightweight use.

Xenics has announced the release of its new high-resolution, uncooled long-wave IR (LWIR) core, the Dione S 1280.

The Dione S 1280 is an SXGA LWIR camera core optimised to deliver high performance with a smaller size, lower weight and lower power.

According to Xenics, the camera core is the ‘last brick’ of the Dione family, which completes the LWIR high-resolution offering from the company.

Based on the Dione S 640, released last spring, the Dione S 1280 utilises the 12µm last generation SXGA (1280x1024) microbolometer detection to offer ultra-fast adaptation to the environment capability.

Xenics claims the camera core is suitable for many solutions such as hand-held thermal imagers, thermal weapon sights, drone observation, driver vision enhancements, situation awareness and remote-controlled weapon stations.

The Dione S 1280 joins Xenics' range of cameras currently in use with security services such as the Rufus 640, XCO and XTM.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us