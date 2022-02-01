Xenics releases new lightweight camera core

UK unveils inaugural Defence Space Strategy with £1.4 billion in new funding
After a number of delays the UK has published its first Defence Space Strategy.
Xenics has announced the release of its new high-resolution, uncooled long-wave IR (LWIR) core, the Dione S 1280.
The Dione S 1280 is an SXGA LWIR camera core optimised to deliver high performance with a smaller size, lower weight and lower power.
According to Xenics, the camera core is the ‘last brick’ of the Dione family, which completes the LWIR high-resolution offering from the company.
Based on the Dione S 640, released last spring, the Dione S 1280 utilises the 12µm last generation SXGA (1280x1024) microbolometer detection to offer ultra-fast adaptation to the environment capability.
Xenics claims the camera core is suitable for many solutions such as hand-held thermal imagers, thermal weapon sights, drone observation, driver vision enhancements, situation awareness and remote-controlled weapon stations.
The Dione S 1280 joins Xenics' range of cameras currently in use with security services such as the Rufus 640, XCO and XTM.
