UK boosts defence budget by 5.3%, but is this enough?

The British government is to spend an additional £2.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) on defence in the next financial year as part of an effort to reach a target of spending 2.5% of GDP in the medium term.

The UK's defence budget for the 2023/24 FY was £54.2 billion and this increase takes spending to £57.1 billion and 2.3% of GDP.

The budget is the first by a Labour government after 14 years of Conservative rule but does not include specific spending commitments as there is an ongoing Strategic Defence Review (SDR) which is expected to be completed in the first half of