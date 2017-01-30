To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ten recommendations for Taiwan-US mil relations

30th January 2017 - 01:48 GMT | by Wendell Minnick in Taipei

RSS

Taiwan fears becoming the golden peanut between two rogue elephants, said one Taiwan-based defence analyst, referring to the risk that the island will be caught between power plays by the US and China. 

The metaphor was obvious after listening to concerns voiced by those attending Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense’s (MND) annual Chinese New Year media banquet on 23 January. 

Statements and actions by President Donald Trump and his inner circle have created confliction inside Taipei’s defence community. These include Trump’s support for Taiwan’s defence, openly calling into question the legitimacy of the US government’s One China policy, and the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wendell Minnick

Author

Wendell Minnick

Wendell Minnick (顏文德) was Shephard's Senior Asia Correspondent throughout 2017 and 2018. Wendell is an …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us