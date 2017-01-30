Ten recommendations for Taiwan-US mil relations

Taiwan fears becoming the golden peanut between two rogue elephants, said one Taiwan-based defence analyst, referring to the risk that the island will be caught between power plays by the US and China.

The metaphor was obvious after listening to concerns voiced by those attending Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense’s (MND) annual Chinese New Year media banquet on 23 January.

Statements and actions by President Donald Trump and his inner circle have created confliction inside Taipei’s defence community. These include Trump’s support for Taiwan’s defence, openly calling into question the legitimacy of the US government’s One China policy, and the