Taiwan poised to clinch Patriot support FMS

Argentina broadens adoption of RBS 70 NG
All three main branches of the Argentine armed forces will be equipped with the RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS.
The US State Department has approved a potential FMS deal for Taiwan to support participation in the Patriot International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program for five years, at an estimated cost of $100 million.
Congress was formally notified on 7 February about the deal for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO).
Prime contractors would be Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.
Activities envisaged in the FMS request include engineering services support to sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot air defence system; and missile field surveillance support to ensure continued reliability and performance of legacy Guidance Enhanced Missile and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles.
‘The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient’s missile density and ensure readiness for air operations,’ the State Department noted. Shephard reported in April 2021 that the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) had requested additional PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors from the US in 2019.
These interceptors are supposed to be delivered in 2025-26, but the Taiwanese MoD has not yet signed off on the request because of incorrect administrative procedures.
Taiwan currently has an arsenal of more than 400 PAC-3 missiles.
The UK has decided to buy two new Dassault 900LX trijets.
Russia may use an exercise in Belarus on 10-20 February to augment its forces before an invasion of Ukraine.
While much attention focuses on the equipment Ukraine is receiving from foreign allies in its current stand-off with Russia, the domestic defence industry has been particularly active in overseas markets.
As Boeing continues to maintain a strong KC-46 production record, will negotiations between the manufacturer and the USAF on a RVS 2.0 baseline configuration prove pivotal to overcoming technical difficulties?
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are requesting missile defence equipment from the US under the FMS programme.