Taiwan poised to clinch Patriot support FMS

A Patriot missile launcher in Taiwan. (Photo: CNA)

A $100 million FMS deal would see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.

The US State Department has approved a potential FMS deal for Taiwan to support participation in the Patriot International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program for five years, at an estimated cost of $100 million.

Congress was formally notified on 7 February about the deal for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO).

Prime contractors would be Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Activities envisaged in the FMS request include engineering services support to sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot air defence system; and missile field surveillance support to ensure continued reliability and performance of legacy Guidance Enhanced Missile and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles.

‘The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient’s missile density and ensure readiness for air operations,’ the State Department noted. Shephard reported in April 2021 that the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) had requested additional PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors from the US in 2019.

These interceptors are supposed to be delivered in 2025-26, but the Taiwanese MoD has not yet signed off on the request because of incorrect administrative procedures.

Taiwan currently has an arsenal of more than 400 PAC-3 missiles.