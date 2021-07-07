RN looks forward to remote tower control

AeroVironment reveals Crysalis ground control system
AeroVironment has unveiled a new ground control system available in multiple configurations.
Preparations are continuing for the first digital remote air traffic control tower for the UK armed forces to go live in April 2022.
Air Navigation Solutions (ANSL) is supporting Osprey Consulting Services Ltd in operational acceptance and safety assurance services for the remote tower at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose and at the nearby Predannack Airfield (used as a backup landing ground by the RN).
ANSL stated on 6 July that its ‘expertise in and experience of developing and implementing RTC [remote tower centre] solutions’ will aid the acceptance and safety assurance component of the project.
It added: ‘These activities form part of the ultimate ambition of a fully endorsed, certified and operationally capable system at RNAS Predannack by April 2022.’
Huntington Ingalls Industries has announced that it has entered into a contract to acquire Alion Science and Technology.
Unnamed customer to receive Israeli-made C-UAS systems in multimillion US dollar deal.
Given the latest delay to a key programme, how much confidence should there be in the underequipped British Army achieving key vehicle procurement ambitions laid out in the recent Integrated Review?
Progress in nanomaterial technologies could help militaries to counter directed-energy weapons, as the latest research finds new applications for defence.
The Co-operative Strike Weapons Technology Demonstrator seeks to improve the performance of current missiles and upgrade their software to allow them to work together.