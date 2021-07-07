To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

RN looks forward to remote tower control

7th July 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Remote air traffic control is already in place for civil aviation, but the UK military will implement its first facility in 2022. (Photo: Saab/Stefan Kalm)

The first remote air traffic control tower for the UK armed forces is planned to go live next year.

Preparations are continuing for the first digital remote air traffic control tower for the UK armed forces to go live in April 2022.

Air Navigation Solutions (ANSL) is supporting Osprey Consulting Services Ltd in operational acceptance and safety assurance services for the remote tower at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose and at the nearby Predannack Airfield (used as a backup landing ground by the RN).

ANSL stated on 6 July that its ‘expertise in and experience of developing and implementing RTC [remote tower centre] solutions’ will aid the acceptance and safety assurance component of the project.

It added: ‘These activities form part of the ultimate ambition of a fully endorsed, certified and operationally capable system at RNAS Predannack by April 2022.’

