Challenges to UK equipment plan

The UK Ministry of Defence's equipment plan is at risk of becoming unaffordable according to the Public Accounts Committee.

The report released by the PAC on 25 April highlighted vulnerabilities within the ministry's plan and that the 'ability of the department to deliver what our forces need to operate effectively' has been put 'at real risk'.

The MoD's failure to protect £10 billion that had been set aside as headroom was a particular concern of the PAC, reducing the ministry's flexibility to meet new requirements as and when they arise from changing military priorities.

The report further emphasised the uncertainty