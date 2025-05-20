New UK-EU defence pact misses concrete details despite ambitious “first step”

The UK and EU have established a new formal defence and security agreement, at the UK-EU Summit which was held on 19 May. Yet analysts have said that this proposal doesn’t go far enough for what’s needed from future political and industrial cooperation.

According to the UK government, the deal will expand cooperation between both parties on defence and security. The agreement covers areas such as maritime security, security and defence initiatives, disruptive technologies and space and seeks to strengthen the partnership between the two unions.

Crucially, the UK government has said that this agreement “paves the way” for