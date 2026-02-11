New opportunities for defence firms as EU steps up support for Ukraine
Europe is stepping up funding efforts for Ukraine, increasing the revenues available for defence firms designing, manufacturing or supplying the Ukrainian war effort through 2027.
Last week, the EU’s Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis welcomed the European Council’s decision to approve, on 4 February 2026, a new €90 billion (US$106.79 billion) loan to Ukraine to cover the years 2026-2027. Of this, €60 billion is for defence needs and €30 billion for budget support.
The commissioner anticipated that Ukraine would receive the first payment under the new loan by April this year, though its disbursement is subject to Ukraine agreeing
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Why small guns have been critical to layered CUAS architectures
Multiple countries have been deploying small arms as the last line of drone defence due to their multiple operational and tactical advantages.
-
Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering hints at export success for AME assault rifle family
The Singapore-based technology company unveiled its new rifle family at this week’s airshow. Chen Chuanren spoke with the ST Engineering’s head of small arms to find out more about how the weapons have been refined.
-
High tension in the High North – a wake-up call for NATO’s future Arctic defence efforts?
Any potential ‘Arctic Sentry’ mission would be months in the planning, but with tensions high in the region given the US’s push for Greenland, NATO countries will need to continue to emphasise their commitment to the region, analysts have said.
-
Venezuela prepares personnel and equipment for a potential second US attack
Defence Minister Gen Vladimir Padrino López has declared that the Venezuelan armed forces “will continue to employ all its available capabilities for military defence”.
-
As the new year starts, the UK defence spending delay continues
The UK’s defence spending commitments remain uncertain as the government’s Defence Investment Plan, which had been due by the end of 2025, is yet to be published.
-
How might European countries look to tackle drone incursions?
Disruption of infrastructure in Europe, whether by cyberattack, physical damage to pipelines or uncrewed aerial vehicles flying over major airports, as has happened more recently, is on the rise. What is the most effective way of countering the aerial aspect of this not-so-open warfare?