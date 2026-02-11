New opportunities for defence firms as EU steps up support for Ukraine

Europe is stepping up funding efforts for Ukraine, increasing the revenues available for defence firms designing, manufacturing or supplying the Ukrainian war effort through 2027.

Last week, the EU’s Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis welcomed the European Council’s decision to approve, on 4 February 2026, a new €90 billion (US$106.79 billion) loan to Ukraine to cover the years 2026-2027. Of this, €60 billion is for defence needs and €30 billion for budget support.

The commissioner anticipated that Ukraine would receive the first payment under the new loan by April this year, though its disbursement is subject to Ukraine agreeing