Latest DoD contract ensures continued access to vital semiconductors

The DoD has awarded a $117 million contract under the Defense Production Act to silicon-on-insulator (SOI) semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GF), as the US seeks to ensure security of supply for critical microelectronic components.

‘This agreement will ensure access to 45nm SOI semiconductors critical to [defence] strategic systems,’ the DoD noted in a 2 May announcement.

GF is a long-standing provider of silicon-based semiconductors for the DoD.

Under the latest deal, the company will transfer its 45nm SOI semiconductor manufacturing process to a new facility.

‘The effort is a follow-on from an $8 million award issued last year through which GF conducted initial engineering baseline activities for the transfer,’ the DoD added.

President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14017 in February 2021 to shore up US supply chains for defence- and security-critical materials.

The FY2022 DoD budget included $2.3 billion to build up production of military-specific semiconductors and research the next generation of microchips.