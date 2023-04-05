LAAD Defence & Security 2023: what can visitors expect?

This article was provided by LAAD Defence & Security

What are the organisation's expectations for LAAD 2023?

They are the best possible, because, after four years unable to hold the face-to-face event due to the pandemic, we find a market eager for a professional business environment and qualified for the presentation of products and services for the security and defence segments.

What is the long-awaited news for those who will visit LAAD in 2023?

LAAD is one of the largest and most important defence and security shows in the world, gathering in this edition a record number of exhibitors representing the world's leading brands in the industry. The main trends, in addition to the latest developments in the world industry, will be present at the show.

How did the post-pandemic period demand impact on the organisation of the show? Have previously latent trends such as digitalisation been incorporated in the LAAD dynamics?

During each edition, our team seeks to detect new trends and technologies to offer our exhibitors and visitors a better experience during the show. But the possibilities offered by a face-to-face event, such as networking and direct relationships between the defence and security industry and potential customers, are the main differentials of this edition.

What is the magnitude of LAAD in 2023 in terms of companies, delegations and the public?

This edition of LAAD, in 2023, reflects the potential and leadership of Brazil as a world reference in the defence and security segments. The event has 250 exhibitors and 400 brands, including the main global suppliers in the sector, with an expectation of 45,000 visitors and 160 official delegations from all continents.

Sergio Jardim, Managing Director of Creative Events, LAAD Defence & Security Organiser

And regarding static equipment exhibitions, demonstrations, lectures, and seminars, what will it be possible to see at LAAD 2023?

We will have several pieces of equipment displayed, including in the external area of Riocentro venue. During the event the Xth International Symposium on Military Logistics, organized by the Ministry of Defence, takes place, exclusively for student officers of the Military Schools of the three Forces.

How do you see the defence segment in Brazil and Latin America, including the participation of delegations and companies in these countries?

The Brazilian defence and security sector is quite dynamic and with wide growth possibilities. A study conducted in 2021 by the Federal Institute of Economic Research (Fipe) and the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) revealed that the participation of the Defence Industrial Base in the national GDP grew by more than 8% in the period 2019-2020 compared to 2018, surpassing, in 2020, rates of traditional sectors of the Brazilian economy such as civil construction, agriculture and oil extraction.

In this edition, Brazil is represented by the main companies in the sector such as Embraer, Iveco, Helibras and CBC Taurus, among others, in addition to the participation of representatives of the Armed Forces and state security agencies and several Brazilian municipalities. Latin America will also have a significant presence with the confirmation of delegations from various countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru.

Finally, could you give a brief overview of LAAD's history and legacy to the industry?

I believe that the consolidation of LAAD as the largest Latin American show in the defence and security sector, and one of the main events held around the world, summarizes its importance and main legacy, that of positioning the country as a global reference for suppliers and target audiences in the sector.