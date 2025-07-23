Ireland to increase defence capital spending by more than half to $2 billion
Ireland has announced an increase in defence capital expenditure for 2026-2030 from €1.1 billion (US$1.3 billion) to €1.7 billion, an increase of 55%, under funding unveiled in its National Development Plan released on 22 July.
Where the money will be spent will be outlined in the coming months but Ireland has previously noted a requirement for military radar, subsea awareness, force protection equipment, Defence Forces infrastructure and tactical uncrewed aerial systems. It also needs to fund preparatory work on possibly buying fighter aircraft and doubling the size of the naval fleet.
These planned procurements fall under Level of Ambition (LoA)
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Europe turns to industrial and procurement co-operation with Ukraine as supplies continue
Equipment has continued to flow into Ukraine from the European Union (EU), NATO and western countries as the war against Russia continues but other types of support with longer-term prospects are appearing.
-
UK releases security strategy and plans for future defence spending boost
The UK’s National Security Strategy brings together the recently released Strategic Defence Review (SDR), Strategic Security Review, AUKUS Review and Industrial and Trade Strategies. At the same time, the UK made a commitment to reach defence spending of 5% of GDP by 2035 and Germany committed to 3.5% by 2029.
-
Pentagon’s FY26 defence budget proposal is $130 billion more than US Congress plans to provide
The House Committee on Appropriations approved a FY2026 bill reducing investments in main defence programmes.
-
What role could holographic and 3D capabilities play in the warfare of tomorrow
Holographic and 3D technologies have been lauded by some for their ability to provide technical and operational advantages for military training and planning. But is the hype truly justified?