Ireland to increase defence capital spending by more than half to $2 billion

Ireland has announced an increase in defence capital expenditure for 2026-2030 from €1.1 billion (US$1.3 billion) to €1.7 billion, an increase of 55%, under funding unveiled in its National Development Plan released on 22 July.

Where the money will be spent will be outlined in the coming months but Ireland has previously noted a requirement for military radar, subsea awareness, force protection equipment, Defence Forces infrastructure and tactical uncrewed aerial systems. It also needs to fund preparatory work on possibly buying fighter aircraft and doubling the size of the naval fleet.

These planned procurements fall under Level of Ambition (LoA)