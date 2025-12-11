Ireland spells out $2.3 billion shopping list in five-year defence spending plan

Ireland has identified what it plans to buy under a previously announced €1.7 billion (US$2.3 billion) capital budget including four Airbus H145M, eight medium helicopters and the replacement of its PC-9M trainers, much of which is already pencilled in or contracted.

The five-year plan, released by the Irish Department of Defence (DoD) on 11 December, also includes the midlife upgrade of 80 Mowag Piranha III vehicles, progression of the armoured fleet replacement and the purchase of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

In the near term, the Defence Sectoral National Development Plan (NDP) 2026–2030 promises the full delivery of the Military Radar