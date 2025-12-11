To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Ireland spells out $2.3 billion shopping list in five-year defence spending plan

Ireland spells out $2.3 billion shopping list in five-year defence spending plan

11th December 2025 - 16:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin, Irealnd

RSS

Ireland is looking to upgrade its army vehicles and move towards the purchase of new platforms. (Photo: Irish DoD)

Ireland’s multi-annual investment in capital defence spending is set to rise from €300m in 2026 to €360m in 2029–2030 with major upgrades across land, air, maritime and cyber domains.

Ireland has identified what it plans to buy under a previously announced €1.7 billion (US$2.3 billion) capital budget including four Airbus H145M, eight medium helicopters and the replacement of its PC-9M trainers, much of which is already pencilled in or contracted.

The five-year plan, released by the Irish Department of Defence (DoD) on 11 December, also includes the midlife upgrade of 80 Mowag Piranha III vehicles, progression of the armoured fleet replacement and the purchase of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

In the near term, the Defence Sectoral National Development Plan (NDP) 2026–2030 promises the full delivery of the Military Radar

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us