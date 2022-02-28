India hopes for future field days for foreign producers

European governments offer weapons to Ukrainian ground forces
Ukrainian troops will receive anti-tank weapons, Stinger MANPADS and other materiel from European allies.
Saddled with having to discharge 50 ongoing defence offsets valued at $15 billion within the next decade, India’s MoD has clarified that, while discouraging direct imports, it supports foreign OEMs engaging with domestic industry.
Such engagement could be directly or in partnership, or integrating Indian-made products into their supply chains.
India’s focus is on investment in technology through research, design and development for future projects in the pipeline.
According to Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary of Defence Production, OEMs have started to look at India ‘as an important player’ in designing and manufacturing shop for global needs.
It may take time, but US-imposed sanctions will prevent Russia from accessing certain essential components such as microelectronics and chips. They will also affect the capacity of Russian industry to produce cutting-edge defence systems and hinder efforts by Moscow to match the technological trajectories of the West and China.
Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has been met with a level of resistance powerful enough to destroy a wide range of equipment from helicopters and fighter jets to armoured vehicles.
BAE Systems seems to have weathered the worst economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as shown in its latest preliminary full-year financial results.
The need for the UK to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine risks making the ‘Global Britain’ defence strategy appear a case study in hubris.
The UK has hit major Russian defence companies, including Rostec, with sanctions in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.