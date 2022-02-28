India hopes for future field days for foreign producers

Saddled with having to discharge 50 ongoing defence offsets valued at $15 billion within the next decade, India’s MoD has clarified that, while discouraging direct imports, it supports foreign OEMs engaging with domestic industry.

Such engagement could be directly or in partnership, or integrating Indian-made products into their supply chains.

India’s focus is on investment in technology through research, design and development for future projects in the pipeline.

According to Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary of Defence Production, OEMs have started to look at India ‘as an important player’ in designing and manufacturing shop for global needs.

‘Global OEMs can look at