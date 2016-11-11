To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HMAS Melbourne fires Sea Sparrow

11th November 2016 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

HMAS Melbourne has launched an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile in a test off the east coast of Australia, the Royal Australian Navy announced on 8 November.

The testing saw the vessel’s combat management system track and engage a UAS target drone, proving the weapon’s ability to protect the vessel in a hostile environment. 

Melbourne's Air Warfare Officer, Lieutenant Rhys Ryan, said the activity went smoothly.

'The firing took months of preparation to understand the combat system, and how its various components integrated with each other.

'Our mission is to fight and win at sea, and the test was not only important in proving our combat system works but to give confidence to our ship’s company in our war fighting ability.'

The ESSM is designed for anti-ship missile defence. The semi-active, medium-range homing missile can conduct mid-course flight corrections through radar and data uplinks. It can engage surface-to-surface and surface-to-air targets and is used by Australian frigates.

The test was conducted as part of Melbourne’s three week sea qualification trials following a period of dry docking and maintenance.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

