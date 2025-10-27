European Council to deliver at “pace and scale” on European defence readiness 2030 roadmap

The European Council has stated that it is ready to meet the demands laid out in the European defence readiness roadmap and to deliver at “pace and scale” to reach its objectives by 2030.

The EU Commission first presented its defence roadmap plan on 23 October to EU leaders, to help prepare nations within the EU to respond to an “evolving threat landscape” and deter aggression by 2030.

Nine initial priority areas were outlined including air and missile defence, artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic warfare, drones and counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS), artillery and maritime.

Four initial European readiness flagship projects