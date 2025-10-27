To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  European Council to deliver at "pace and scale" on European defence readiness 2030 roadmap

European Council to deliver at “pace and scale” on European defence readiness 2030 roadmap

27th October 2025 - 15:47 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, like the ones pictured, violated Estonian airspace in September 2025 in the latest test for NATO. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Two of the concrete projects outlined in the readiness report, the European Air Shield and Space Shield, will aim to be launched by Q2 2026.

The European Council has stated that it is ready to meet the demands laid out in the European defence readiness roadmap and to deliver at “pace and scale” to reach its objectives by 2030.

The EU Commission first presented its defence roadmap plan on 23 October to EU leaders, to help prepare nations within the EU to respond to an “evolving threat landscape” and deter aggression by 2030.

Nine initial priority areas were outlined including air and missile defence, artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic warfare, drones and counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS), artillery and maritime.

Four initial European readiness flagship projects

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell

Read full bio

