DoD announces winners of DEPSCoR competition
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has selected six teams, which will receive up to $600,000 over a three-year period, to carry out research and engineering innovation as part of the Defense Established Programme to Stimulate Competitive Research (DEPSCoR).
DEPSCoR is mandated by the US Congress and is overseen by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. It aims to strengthen research infrastructure at universities and colleges in under-utilised states and US overseas territories.
JihFen Lei, acting director of the Directorate of Defense Research and Engineering for Research and Technology, said: ‘Every State has a vital role to play in America’s research competitiveness, and every State has researchers capable of important contributions to the DoD’s scientific and technological advancement.’
