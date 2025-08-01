Defence companies continue to ride procurement wave

Defence companies are continuing to reap the rewards of growing expenditure in NATO and EU countries with positive results across the board and one company predicting “high demand in the second half of 2025”.

Company officials pointed to growing demand through increased defence expenditure and one-off ringfenced spending boosts in an uncertain geopolitical environment in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

General Dynamics (GD), with its ship and vehicle divisions, was indicative of company trends. GD’s 2Q 2025 operating earnings of US$1.3 billion on revenue of $13 billion, representing an increase of 8.9% on 2Q 2024 and similarly its revenue