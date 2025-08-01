Defence companies continue to ride procurement wave
Defence companies are continuing to reap the rewards of growing expenditure in NATO and EU countries with positive results across the board and one company predicting “high demand in the second half of 2025”.
Company officials pointed to growing demand through increased defence expenditure and one-off ringfenced spending boosts in an uncertain geopolitical environment in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
General Dynamics (GD), with its ship and vehicle divisions, was indicative of company trends. GD’s 2Q 2025 operating earnings of US$1.3 billion on revenue of $13 billion, representing an increase of 8.9% on 2Q 2024 and similarly its revenue
Ireland to increase defence capital spending by more than half to $2 billion
Ireland has struggled to meet its defence needs in the face of historical underinvestment, current limited funding and its status as a neutral country. Flush with bonus but possibly unreliable tax receipts, the government has committed additional defence capital spending for the rest of the decade.
France unveils new strategic review as Macron vows to accelerate defence spend
The 2025 National Strategic Review highlights the importance of readiness against a growing Russian threat and was published days after a speech from the French President Macron who called for an increase in defence spending worth €6.5 billion by 2027.
Europe turns to industrial and procurement co-operation with Ukraine as supplies continue
Equipment has continued to flow into Ukraine from the European Union (EU), NATO and western countries as the war against Russia continues but other types of support with longer-term prospects are appearing.
UK releases security strategy and plans for future defence spending boost
The UK’s National Security Strategy brings together the recently released Strategic Defence Review (SDR), Strategic Security Review, AUKUS Review and Industrial and Trade Strategies. At the same time, the UK made a commitment to reach defence spending of 5% of GDP by 2035 and Germany committed to 3.5% by 2029.