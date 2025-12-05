Canada set to look away from its neighbour and across the Atlantic for partners
Canada signed a Security and Defence Partnership with the EU in June this year and launched negotiations for membership in Security Action for Europe (SAFE), a key pillar of the EU’s Readiness 2030 plan. It was announced on 2 December that Canada is now a member.
Adopted by the Council of the EU on 27 May, SAFE is the EU’s new financial instrument designed to provide support to member states to speed up defence readiness. SAFE does this by allowing major investments in support of the European defence industry, with a focus on closing critical capability gaps.
SAFE provides up to
