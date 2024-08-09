Defence business booms and order books build on the back of Russia–Ukraine war
First half 2024 reporting from defence companies has emphasised the substantial increase in national spending occurring in many countries, especially NATO members, in the face of ongoing conflicts.
The situation has been underlined by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) reporting a major increase in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Rheinmetall has been among the company’s to have reported a massive increase in backlog, profits and orders.
The German group’s sales reached €3.8 billion (US$4.2 billion) in the first half of 2024 marking an increase of 33% from the first half of 2023, while backlog
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
US Senate plans to booster FY2025 acquisitions with an extra $10 billion despite budget cuts to major programmes
While lawmakers intend to provide additional resources for procurement for all US branches, they have reduced the budget for main programmes such as F-35, MQ-25, PIM and AMPV.
-
World Defense Show aims to expand global reach and innovation
The Saudi Arabia defence industry showcase will return in 2026 with promises of more innovation and technologies from around the world.
-
Irish defence review highlights importance of Capability Development Unit and looks to new threats
Ireland has a small defence force in terms of personnel, equipment and budget relative to international averages but is plotting a way to change this and a recent annual review analyses that progress.
-
How Chinese and Russian ambitions are forcing US posture in the Arctic to shift
The recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy established lines of action to improve US extreme cold-weather capabilities against perceived threats from China and Russia throughout the region.
-
UK orders more Martlet missiles and plays down defence review delay fears
The UK’s Strategic Defence Review has been initiated by the new Labour Government following 14 years of Conservative Party-led governments.