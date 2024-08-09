Defence business booms and order books build on the back of Russia–Ukraine war

First half 2024 reporting from defence companies has emphasised the substantial increase in national spending occurring in many countries, especially NATO members, in the face of ongoing conflicts.

The situation has been underlined by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) reporting a major increase in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Rheinmetall has been among the company’s to have reported a massive increase in backlog, profits and orders.

The German group’s sales reached €3.8 billion (US$4.2 billion) in the first half of 2024 marking an increase of 33% from the first half of 2023, while backlog