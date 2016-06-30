Farnborough 2016: USAF introduces first HH-60G OLR helicopter

The US Air Force (USAF) has introduced the first of 21 HH-60G Pave Hawk Operational Loss Replacement (OLR) helicopters, it was announced on 28 June.

The OLR programme aims to restore the HH-60G fleet of the USAF to its authorised size, replacing aircraft lost in combat over the past 15 years. The fleet restoration programme will ensure the air force is equipped to conduct personnel recovery and combat search and rescue missions until the modernised combat rescue helicopter enters service after 2020.

The aircraft is based on the UH-60L Black Hawk with a number of modifications and additional equipment. All modifications implemented on the HH-60G fleet throughout its 30 year service life have now been integrated into a single technical data package. This includes several system upgrades that are entirely new to the fleet.

A number of aging and obsolescent systems have also been modernised, including colour weather radar, a digital symbol generator, improved tactical air navigation, new radar warning receivers, an automatic direction finder, and a digital intercommunication system.

After initial tests, the air national guard rescue units in New York, Alaska and California will receive OLR aircraft in fiscal year 2018.