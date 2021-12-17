The Lifesaver - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK

The RAF's Chinook earned its reputation as a lifesaver among British troops during the conflict in Afghanistan.

Brought to you in partnership with Boeing​

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook has supported British forces for 40 years, proving its operational versatility over numerous campaigns.

In Afghanistan, the Chinook’s versatility was again proven through the Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) mission, flying casualties from battlefield to hospital.

The Chinook’s speed and capacity were crucial to its success in the MERT role.