The Lifesaver - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK

USMC, Bahrain and Czech Republic to get extra Venom/Viper support
A new order from NAVAIR will see extra support for UH-1Y and AH-1Z programmes in progress for the USMC, Bahrain and the Czech Republic.
Poland is to double its S-70i Black Hawk Special Forces fleet.
The UK MoD is still to decide on the exact number of aircraft to order under the New Medium Helicopter programme — but there is little room for delay.
Plans in Turkey to deploy a navalised version of the T129 ATAK helicopter aboard the future amphibious assault ship Anadolu appear to have been shelved in favour of the AH-1W SuperCobra.
Question marks around NH90 capabilities are behind a move by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to open dialogue with industry on potential supply of new coast guard helicopters.
Four Huey II helicopters arrived on 4 December in Sarajevo – ahead of the original planned delivery date of 2022-2023.