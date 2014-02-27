Slowdown in bookings for Airbus Helicopters
Net bookings for Airbus Helicopters dropped from 469 units in 2012 to 422 in 2013 while annual revenues remained stable with a marginal increase to €6.3 billion, according to company results.
The value of orders however, increased year-on-year by 7% to €5.8 billion with a backlog of 995 units representing €12.4 billion covering two years as of 31 December 2013.
‘Restructuring and transformation efforts of Airbus Helicopters is progressing well and will enhance the competiveness and profitability of the business,’ said Tom Enders, CEO of Airbus Group, on 26 February.
The civil market accounted for 55% of Airbus Helicopters’ revenue.
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