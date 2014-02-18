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SGA14: Emerging Asian requirements highlighted at Singapore Airshow

18th February 2014 - 11:28 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

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The lingering threat faced by the Asia-Pacific region was highlighted last week during the Singapore Airshow, when military and industry got together to inform and prepare for possible future conflict in the region.

As the threat from China and North Korea continues to rise, other nations in the region continue to look towards the West for technological and strategic guidance. China is known to have increased its defence budget fivefold in the past 15 years, while the persistent threat of North Korea is evident in the procurements being made by its southern counterparts.

Industry prepared for further radar upgrades for

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Beth Stevenson

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Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

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