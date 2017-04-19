Quad A 2017: Fresh life breathed into UH-60L

The US Army's programme to upgrade its legacy UH-60L Black Hawks with a new digital cockpit is proceeding apace, following the first flight of the prototype model in January.

Some 760 legacy UH-60L Black Hawks will undergo a major cockpit upgrade to UH-60V standard that will allow them to remain on duty alongside UH-60Ms into the 2030s and beyond.

On 19 January 2017, the Utility Helicopter Project Office, part of the Army's PEO Aviation, successfully completed the initial test flight of the first engineering development model (EDM), UH-60V.

Following final maintenance actions and acceptance test procedures, the rotorcraft was handed