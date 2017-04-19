Quad A 2017: Fresh life breathed into UH-60L
The US Army's programme to upgrade its legacy UH-60L Black Hawks with a new digital cockpit is proceeding apace, following the first flight of the prototype model in January.
Some 760 legacy UH-60L Black Hawks will undergo a major cockpit upgrade to UH-60V standard that will allow them to remain on duty alongside UH-60Ms into the 2030s and beyond.
On 19 January 2017, the Utility Helicopter Project Office, part of the Army's PEO Aviation, successfully completed the initial test flight of the first engineering development model (EDM), UH-60V.
Following final maintenance actions and acceptance test procedures, the rotorcraft was handed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Quad A Mission Solutions 2017 Show News
-
CAE aims for fixed wing training growth
Building on the success of its new Army fixed wing training program, CAE USA is looking for new opportunities and synergies at its facility in …
-
US Army Apaches train to counter-North Korean maritime SOF
US Army Apache helicopters are conducting training operations designed to counter the threat of North Korean maritime special operations forces. Designated 'maritime counter-SOF', the operations …
-
Quad A: Apache turret replacement develops
Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control is currently anticipating receipt of a producibility contract for its High Reliability Turret (HRT). According to Thomas Eldredge, director …
-
Quad A: Orbital ATK sharpens hatchet
While Orbital ATK may have used this week's Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Mission Summit to unveil the latest model of their Hatchet munition, …
-
Quad A: Arnold finds launcher sweet spot
Arnold Defense is seeking to expand on both special operations and conventional aviation interest in its 12-shot rocket pod. Designated LWL-12A by the company, the …
-
Quad A: ITEP funding shutdown looming?
One point of agreement among Army leaders at this week's Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Mission Summit has been the critical importance of the …