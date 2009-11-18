Puma Force United

The RAF’s Puma Force was united as 230 Squadron moved in with 33 Squadron at RAF Benson, after previously being based at Joint Helicopter Command Flying Station Aldergrove (formerly known as RAF Aldergrove).

Operation Tiger 9 saw the final RAF aircraft from Joint Helicopter Command Flying Station Aldergrove, 9 Puma HC1 helicopters, make the final transit to their new home. With 230 Squadron having been based in Northern Ireland since the early 1990s, this will be the first co-location of the Puma Force for over 20 years. The flight also marked the end of 91 years of RAF flying from Northern Ireland.

The aircraft arrived in a stunning 9 ship diamond formation, and were greeted by Commander Joint Helicopter Command, Rear-Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, the Station Commander and Puma Force Commander, Group Captain Jonathan Burr, the 230 Squadron advance party, 33 Squadron personnel, and Station support personnel.

Infrastructure work has been undertaken at RAF Benson during 2009 to enable the Station to house both Squadrons of the Puma Force. These works included a purpose built modular Headquarters building for 230 Squadron, a re-role of the Operational Conversion Flight to form joint Operations, Survival Equipment and Flight Planning sections, and a refit of several sections of the 33 Squadron hangar to accommodate the Operational Conversion Flight and Combined Tool Stores.

The co-location of 33 and 230 Squadrons, which saw 9 Puma helicopters and around 250 Service personnel, with their families, move to Oxfordshire from Northern Ireland, will establish a coherent Puma Force on a single site and will improve the delivery of Puma Force capability.

Group Captain Jonathan Burr, Station Commander and Puma Force Commander at RAF Benson, commented, “This is a new chapter for the Puma Force. With the co-location we will be more coherent in the planning, tasking, training and operating of the Puma Force across the Squadrons. Oxfordshire has been a very good host to us over the years and we know they will welcome 230 Squadron.”

Wing Commander Rich Maddison, Officer Commanding 230 Squadron, commented, “The people of Northern Ireland have been very good to the RAF and sadly this marks the end of an important chapter in the RAF’s history. This squadron could not have achieved all it has on operations over the past six years without the essential training we have been able to conduct in the Province and we shall certainly miss being here.”

Squadron Leader Marty Lock, Officer Commanding A flight on 230 Squadron, was met by his wife and three children on arrival at RAF Benson. The 37 year old commented, “Aldergrove holds a special place to all those who have been there. The Squadron have been there for 17 years and the Support Helicopters have been there significantly longer. That chapter has closed and it’s been a special moment for those who have been involved including the engineers, planners, and aircrew. It’s great to be a part of the Puma Force.”

Flight Lieutenant Jonnie Bradshaw, a 29 year old pilot with 230 Squadron and one of the aircrew that brought the 9 aircraft to RAF Benson today, said, “Northern Ireland is an interesting place but it’s excellent to be here at Benson. It’s the nearest I’ve been to my friends and family for 6 years.

“The advantages in terms of logistics is that we share a common base with 33 Squadron and the simulator is here so it’s now only a walk down the road instead of plane tickets. Again, we’re very happy to be here and we arrived in style as Tiger 9.”