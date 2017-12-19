Northrop to begin AN/APR-39D(V)2​ production

Northrop Grumman has received a $124.7 million contract for production of AN/APR-39D(V)2 digital radar warning receiver and electronic warfare management systems, the company announced on 14 December.

The contract follows the completion of testing to verify the system’s readiness for production.

The AN/APR-39D(V)2 is a small, lightweight digital radar warning receiver and electronic warfare management system that provides 360 degree coverage to detect and identify RF threats to an aircraft. The radar displays data from multiple onboard sensors and automatically initiates countermeasures.

The radar incorporates digital receiver technology, enhanced signal processing, and updated apertures for comprehensive aircraft survivability in the modern combat environment.

Robert Fleming, VP, land and avionics C4ISR division, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, said: ‘With the AN/APR-39D(V)2, we are bringing mature, fifth-generation digital technology to the rotary fleet. With its growth path to additional capabilities, including radio frequency countermeasures and advanced self-protection, the AN/APR-39D(V)2 will help warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats.’

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AN/APR-39