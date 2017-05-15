Ka-52Es bound for Egypt

The first batch of Ka-52E helicopters for Egypt are slated for delivery by the end of the summer, according to information revealed by Russian Helicopters director general, Andrey Boginsky, during his visit to AAC Progress on 5 May.

The Egyptian order comprises 46 Ka-52Es featuring export-standard communication, navigation and identification avionics in addition to the new OPS-52 observation and targeting day/night payload developed by Moscow-based company SPP NPK, accommodated in a shallow drum-shaped assembly under the nose.

The deliveries are to be spread over three years from this year into 2019.

The theoretical training of the first group of Egyptian