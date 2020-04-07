JCG orders additional Super Pumas

Airbus Helicopters has confirmed that the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has placed a new order for two H225 aircraft.

The parapublic organisation is Japan’s largest operator of the Super Puma series of helicopters and this additional order brings the total within its fleet to 15. They currently operate 11 H225s and two AS332s.

Guillaume Leprince, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Japan said: ‘The H225 is well regarded as a reference in SAR operations and security enforcement, and we are certainly happy to see these helicopters effectively deployed in Japan.’

He continued: ‘We have delivered three new H225 to JCG in the recent months, within schedule, and are committed to fully supporting its existing fleet, as well as its upcoming deliveries, ensuring high availability for its operations.’

The all-weather H225 twin-engine aircraft is the newest model within the Super Puma family. It can be fitted with additional equipment for a wide range of missions, including SAR and offshore operations.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

H225M