JCG orders additional Super Pumas

Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
Airbus Helicopters has confirmed that the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has placed a new order for two H225 aircraft.
The parapublic organisation is Japan’s largest operator of the Super Puma series of helicopters and this additional order brings the total within its fleet to 15. They currently operate 11 H225s and two AS332s.
Guillaume Leprince, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Japan said: ‘The H225 is well regarded as a reference in SAR operations and security enforcement, and we are certainly happy to see these helicopters effectively deployed in Japan.’
He continued: ‘We have delivered three new H225 to JCG in the recent months, within schedule, and are committed to fully supporting its existing fleet, as well as its upcoming deliveries, ensuring high availability for its operations.’
The all-weather H225 twin-engine aircraft is the newest model within the Super Puma family. It can be fitted with additional equipment for a wide range of missions, including SAR and offshore operations.
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.