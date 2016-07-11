Farnborough 2016: FLIR showcases 380-HLDc for military market

FLIR Systems launched its Star SAFIRE 380-HLDc airborne thermal imaging system at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA 2016) on 11 July. The new gimbal is largely aimed at the military helicopter market.

‘The 380-HLDc is the newest gimbal from FLIR,’ Andrew Saxton vertical marketing director - surveillance, outdoor & emerging at FLIR Systems told Shephard. ‘It features unmatched multispectral high definition imaging which now combines a high precision laser designator in the same ultra-compact form factor.’

The laser designator payload will only be applicable to the military side of the market, Saxton told Shephard. The designator is built