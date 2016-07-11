To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Farnborough 2016: FLIR showcases 380-HLDc for military market

11th July 2016 - 08:15 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Farnborough

RSS

FLIR Systems launched its Star SAFIRE 380-HLDc airborne thermal imaging system at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA 2016) on 11 July. The new gimbal is largely aimed at the military helicopter market.

‘The 380-HLDc is the newest gimbal from FLIR,’ Andrew Saxton vertical marketing director - surveillance, outdoor & emerging at FLIR Systems told Shephard. ‘It features unmatched multispectral high definition imaging which now combines a high precision laser designator in the same ultra-compact form factor.’

The laser designator payload will only be applicable to the military side of the market, Saxton told Shephard. The designator is built

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough International Airshow 2016 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us