Farnborough 2016: Brimstone in for a firing shot with UK

MBDA’s Brimstone missile has undergone successful firing tests from the AH-64E, heightening the weapon's potential appeal to the British Army for future capability plans.

It was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA 2016) that the missile had now formally entered service on the RAF’s Tornado GR4. It was also revealed that the Brimstone missile was successfully launched from an AH-64E attack helicopter.

The integration with the Apache leaves the Brimstone as a contender along with the Lockheed Martin-built Hellfire missile to be utilised by the British Army on its newly-ordered AH-64E fleet.

