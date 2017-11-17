To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dubai Airshow 2017: StandardAero partnership to provide Saudi MRO services

17th November 2017 - 09:51 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

A joint collaboration between StandardAeroGDC Middle East and Horizon Shield (Riyadh), will see the three parties provide MRO and engineering support services to military operators in Saudi Arabia.

The three year deal - originally announced by Standard Aero on 14 November - is to begin by covering Saudi government-owned rotorcraft across its services. 

Speaking about the newly formed partnership, Simon Jones, president of StandardAero, said he was 'extremely pleased' to be expanding the company's Middle Eastern operations. 

'By teaming with leading high quality service providers such as GDC ME and Horizon, we are confident of achieving incremental growth for

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

