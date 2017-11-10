Dubai Airshow 2017: Armed Bell platforms receive ME interest

Interest in the arming of Bell Helicopter’s single- and twin-engine aircraft range is growing across the Middle East.

NorthStar Aviation began the deliveries of 30 weaponised Bell 407 MRHs in 2014 to the UAE’s Joint Aviation Command (JAC) under a development the company had taken on independently.

However, it was announced in February at IDEX 2017 that Bell Helicopter would be supporting NorthStar on a new project which would see the extension of weapon and mission system modifications to the Bell 429.

Bolstered by NorthStar’s regional presence, Bell’s OEM weight and the JAC’s utilisation of the 407 MRH, Bell