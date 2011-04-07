To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Danish Sea Kings take to the air for the last time

7th April 2011 - 11:45 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

RSS

The Danish Air Force has flown its S-61 Sea King helicopters for the last time, it has emerged.

The SAR helicopters were removed from operational service last year after a career spanning some 45 years. The aircraft have been replaced by the EH101 Merlin and while the S-61s were kept on standby, they have only ever flown on maintenance check flights.

However, now the Danish Defence Material Service, the Forsvarets Materieltjeneste, has decided to halt all S-61 flying.

The last flight was made by S-61 U-276 on 5 April. Commanding the aircraft was Captain AB Thomsen, while the rest of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Osborne

Author

Tony Osborne

Tony was deputy editor of Defence Helicopter and Rotorhub magazines before joining Aviation Week in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us