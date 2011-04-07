Danish Sea Kings take to the air for the last time
The Danish Air Force has flown its S-61 Sea King helicopters for the last time, it has emerged.
The SAR helicopters were removed from operational service last year after a career spanning some 45 years. The aircraft have been replaced by the EH101 Merlin and while the S-61s were kept on standby, they have only ever flown on maintenance check flights.
However, now the Danish Defence Material Service, the Forsvarets Materieltjeneste, has decided to halt all S-61 flying.
The last flight was made by S-61 U-276 on 5 April. Commanding the aircraft was Captain AB Thomsen, while the rest of
