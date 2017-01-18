To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AMPS delivered to US Army

18th January 2017 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

BIRD Aerosystems has delivered its Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS) to the US Army, the company announced on 16 January.

Developed in cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space, AMPS provides enhanced protection for military and civilian aircraft against ground-to-air missiles.

The system is designed to detect, verify and foil surface-to-air missile attacks through the effective use of countermeasure decoys (flares and chaff) and directional infrared countermeasures that jam the missile's infrared seeker.

The system is fully operational on military and VIP aircraft. AMPS has also evolved into a standard system for NATO, having been installed on military, VIP and civil platforms used by NATO members, the United Nations air operations, governments and air forces.

