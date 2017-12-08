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Bell 412EPs bound for Argentina

8th December 2017 - 15:00 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

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The Argentinian Air Force is to expand its fleet of helicopters with the addition of Bell 412EP helicopters and accompanying training.

The $27,256,160 contract was awarded on 7 December under a FMS by the US Army Contracting Command. Work on the contract is to be carried out at Bell Helicopter’s site in Fort Worth, Texas, and will be completed by June 2018.

The request for the four helicopters was first approved by the US State Department in November 2015.

The Argentinian government requested the helicopters to support various missions, including search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping

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Beth Maundrill

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Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

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