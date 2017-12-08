Bell 412EPs bound for Argentina

Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
The Argentinian Air Force is to expand its fleet of helicopters with the addition of Bell 412EP helicopters and accompanying training.
The $27,256,160 contract was awarded on 7 December under a FMS by the US Army Contracting Command. Work on the contract is to be carried out at Bell Helicopter’s site in Fort Worth, Texas, and will be completed by June 2018.
The request for the four helicopters was first approved by the US State Department in November 2015.
The Argentinian government requested the helicopters to support various missions, including search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping
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Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.