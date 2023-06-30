To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

XTEND aims to expand UAS footprint in US and the app store

30th June 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

New versions of XTEND's UAS family are under development for US DoD clients. (Photo: author)

Israeli UAS developer XTEND will open a production facility in Florida to meet demand from DoD clients and also has signed a partnership with software development company SightX

The Israeli manufacturer aims to expand its app store offering while developing new versions of its family of UAVs for US clients, Robert Peters, XTEND Defense's GM, told Shephard at the Modern Day Marine expo in Washington, DC.

The new production facilities are in response to requests for XTEND's platforms from US clients. Peters explained to Shephard that deliveries of an updated US DoD version of XTENDER, to be manufactured in Florida, are expected to begin by late September/early October. 

The company obtained a contract from the Pentagon's Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) to supply an undisclosed number of XTENDERs to

