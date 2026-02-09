To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

World Defense Show 2026: L3Harris to achieve full-rate production of Viper Shield soon

9th February 2026 - 13:04 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Poland has ordered Viper Shield as part of its F-16 upgrade programme. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

L3Harris has completed the production candidate software load for its Viper Shield airborne electronic warfare system and is conducting sea trials with its VAMPIRE counter-drone system.

L3Harris is in the process of “ramping up to full-rate production” for its Viper Shield airborne digital electronic warfare suite, which will be achieved in the next two months, according to a company official at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Travis Ruhl, director of international business development and Viper Shield and electronic warfare lead for L3Harris, noted: “We have not disclosed what that will be [at full production] but it will be plenty.”

Ruhl added: “The hardware is solidified [and] where the programme sits today, the hardware is coming off the line and it is in its most

