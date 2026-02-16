World Defense Show 2026: Airbus details A400M upgrade as second Indonesia aircraft delivery looms
Airbus is improving the capabilities of its A400M large transport aircraft to meet the needs of specific countries, most notably Saudi Arabia, which is looking for an increased payload and to fulfil a VIP transport role.
Company officials, speaking at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, outlined plans to improve the aircraft and revealed recent milestones achieved, with 137 aircraft already delivered to 10 nations and 41 set to be delivered.
According to Airbus executives, the company is looking to increase the aircraft’s payload to 40t, up from 37t, “through improvements to software systems, including the trim flight control computers”.
