Will the Eurofighter Typhoon’s fight for new markets prevail?

25th August 2025 - 09:01 GMT | by Edward Hunt

Poland and Turkey are two nations highlighted as possible big export wins for Eurofighter. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Poland and Turkey are often cited as potential fresh export opportunities for the Eurofighter Typhoon. But are the sales prospects realistic and what factors could tip the balance?

Few would dispute that the pan-European Eurofighter Typhoon is an impressive piece of kit. It boasts a strong thrust-to-weight ratio, which has been a key factor in almost every successful combat aircraft, a respectable top speed, good range, heavy ordnance carriage and is nimble for its size.

The radar, particularly the ECRS Mk 2, plus updated electronic warfare suite, are regarded as very capable, although the exact details are not known in public nor tested in combat. On available evidence, it seems well-liked by its operators and generally respected by its competitors.

On the other hand, it is relatively large

Edward Hunt

Edward Hunt

Edward has worked in the aerospace and defence Industry since 2005, initially for Jane's and then …

