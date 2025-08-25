Will the Eurofighter Typhoon’s fight for new markets prevail?

Few would dispute that the pan-European Eurofighter Typhoon is an impressive piece of kit. It boasts a strong thrust-to-weight ratio, which has been a key factor in almost every successful combat aircraft, a respectable top speed, good range, heavy ordnance carriage and is nimble for its size.

The radar, particularly the ECRS Mk 2, plus updated electronic warfare suite, are regarded as very capable, although the exact details are not known in public nor tested in combat. On available evidence, it seems well-liked by its operators and generally respected by its competitors.

On the other hand, it is relatively large