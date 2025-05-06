Will Canada and Latin America seek new sources for combat aircraft?

Despite the Monroe Doctrine, US defence sales to other nations on its own home landmass have been relatively low-level. This has not meant an absence of US-suppled equipment, but much of it has been at the lower end of the capability spectrum and often second-hand​.

In the air domain, Chile and Peru are examples of where US sales have neither dominated nor been unimportant. US, European and Russian aircraft seem acceptable as co-existing in a single air force. Canada, being a founder NATO member, has long had a US-dominated (but still mixed) fleet.

In terms of recent signals from the