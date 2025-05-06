To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Will Canada and Latin America seek new sources for combat aircraft?

6th May 2025 - 09:36 GMT | by Edward Hunt

Peru may join Brazil as South American operators of the Saab Gripen. (Photo: Saab)

US-made combat aircraft are being passed over in favour of European types, as Latin America and Canada question their ageing fleet replacement choices.

Despite the Monroe Doctrine, US defence sales to other nations on its own home landmass have been relatively low-level. This has not meant an absence of US-suppled equipment, but much of it has been at the lower end of the capability spectrum and often second-hand​.

In the air domain, Chile and Peru are examples of where US sales have neither dominated nor been unimportant. US, European and Russian aircraft seem acceptable as co-existing in a single air force. Canada, being a founder NATO member, has long had a US-dominated (but still mixed) fleet.

In terms of recent signals from the

Edward Hunt

Author

Edward Hunt

Edward has worked in the aerospace and defence Industry since 2005, initially for Jane’s and then …

Read full bio

