To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Wedgetail rising as the aircraft continues to prove itself and wins fans

Wedgetail rising as the aircraft continues to prove itself and wins fans

9th April 2025 - 12:08 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The RAAF operates six Wedgetails. (Photo: Australian DoD)

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was the lead customer for the E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and the platform has been ordered by several countries with platforms ordered by the UK, with the US and NATO also selecting the platform.

The RAAF is increasing the tempo for its Wedgetail E-7 aircraft while investigating how it will work in the future with uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). This is happening as the UK is set to receive its version of the aircraft and the US orders two rapid prototypes.

In many cases, the Boeing 737-based system has been seen as the natural successor to the E-3 and countries have been selecting their own versions of the aircraft to fulfil that role. The US Air Force (USAF) and UK Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel are undergoing training in Australia.

The aircraft has

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us