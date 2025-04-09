Wedgetail rising as the aircraft continues to prove itself and wins fans

The RAAF is increasing the tempo for its Wedgetail E-7 aircraft while investigating how it will work in the future with uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). This is happening as the UK is set to receive its version of the aircraft and the US orders two rapid prototypes.

In many cases, the Boeing 737-based system has been seen as the natural successor to the E-3 and countries have been selecting their own versions of the aircraft to fulfil that role. The US Air Force (USAF) and UK Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel are undergoing training in Australia.

The aircraft has