“We need GCAP” to face evolving threats says RAF chief

Air Chief Marshall Sir Richard Knighton, chief of the air staff for the RAF, has reemphasised the importance of next-generation capabilities as part of the RAF’s operational priorities to ensure air superiority, improve deterrence and evolve to meet growing threats.

The “proliferation of stealth capabilities” from adversaries including the Chinese J-20 fighter, the Russian Su-57 and low-grade air weapons, Knighton said, mean that “[the RAF] needs to be planning for the next generation capabilities. That’s why we need GCAP”.

Speaking during the Royal United Services Institute’s (RUSI’s) Lord Trenchard Memorial lecture on 11 November on the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) current and