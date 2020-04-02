USN orders two E-2D AHE aircraft and extended services

Northrop Grumman has secured a fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract modification worth $404 million from the USN’s Naval Air Systems Command.

The contract covers procurement of two new E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) aircraft as well as non-recurring engineering and software services.

The E-2Ds are to be delivered by March 2025 and will be financed by the FY2019 and FY2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds.

In April 2019, Northrop Grumman gained a $3.2 billion contract from the USN for 24 E-2D AHEs whilst the company also completed its first delivery of four Advanced Hawkeyes to the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (JASDF).

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

E-2D - USA

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

E-2 Hawkeye