Air Warfare

USN orders Lot 5 King Stallions

28th June 2021 - 17:34 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The CH-53K is scheduled to completely replace the CH-53E Super Stallion. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl Molly Hampton)

CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.

Sikorsky has obtained a $735.9 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command to produce nine Lot Five LRIP CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters plus associated ‘programmatic and logistical support’, the DoD announced on 25 June.

The Lockheed Martin subsidiary will fulfil the contract at various US and non-US locations by December 2024.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the CH-53K King Stallion is designed to lift 12,000kg at a mission radius of 200km in hot-and-high environments — three times the baseline lift capability of the predecessor CH-53E aircraft. 

 

 

