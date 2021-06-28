USN orders Lot 5 King Stallions

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Sikorsky has obtained a $735.9 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command to produce nine Lot Five LRIP CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters plus associated ‘programmatic and logistical support’, the DoD announced on 25 June.
The Lockheed Martin subsidiary will fulfil the contract at various US and non-US locations by December 2024.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the CH-53K King Stallion is designed to lift 12,000kg at a mission radius of 200km in hot-and-high environments — three times the baseline lift capability of the predecessor CH-53E aircraft.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.
Japan has an indigenous 'loyal wingman' programme that will complement the future F-X fighter in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.