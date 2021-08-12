To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

USMC turns to augmented reality for better Osprey pilot safety

12th August 2021 - 08:52 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The USMC will use the Degraded Visibility Landing System with its MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

DVLS keeps pilots spatially oriented to the terrain and obstacles and works with existing night vision devices to enable safer landings, says L3Harris.

The USMC has selected augmented reality (AR) technology in a lightweight display and processor from L3Harris Technologies, to mitigate safety risks for MV-22B Osprey pilots in brownouts and other limited-visibility conditions.

The Degraded Visibility Landing System (DVLS) increases situational awareness when landing in reduced visibility landing conditions, the company noted in an 11 August announcement, while the helmet-mounted display and processor integrates into fixed and rotary-wing aircraft such as the CH-53, H-1, H-60 and C-130.

DVLS fuses navigational and sensor data sources with AR to produce a real-time display on a helmet-mounted, flip-down display ‘for an accurate representation of the surrounding terrain and potential flight obstructions’, L3 Harris added.

The system also complies with Future Airborne Capability Environment standards, enabling new sensors and systems to be integrated. 

