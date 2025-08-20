To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

USAF to use augmented reality technology in F-16 cockpit

20th August 2025 - 13:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

An F-16 Fighting Falcon in flight at Osan Air Base, South Korea. (Photo: USAF)

The US Air Force awarded Red6 a contract to install its ATARS software into the aircraft to provide new training solutions, following successful integrations in the T-38 Talon and MC-130.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) F-16 aircraft will soon have augmented reality in its cockpit, via Red6’s Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS).

The USAF, via the Air Combat Command and Air Force Research Laboratory, awarded Red6 the contract, making it the first company to deliver its synthetic air combat training into the cockpit of a fighter jet.

Daniel Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Red 6, said that its contract with the USAF for the F-16 is “just the beginning”.

“This is more than a contract — it’s a validation of our vision and a signal that the future of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us