USAF to use augmented reality technology in F-16 cockpit
The US Air Force’s (USAF) F-16 aircraft will soon have augmented reality in its cockpit, via Red6’s Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS).
The USAF, via the Air Combat Command and Air Force Research Laboratory, awarded Red6 the contract, making it the first company to deliver its synthetic air combat training into the cockpit of a fighter jet.
Daniel Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Red 6, said that its contract with the USAF for the F-16 is “just the beginning”.
"This is more than a contract — it's a validation of our vision and a signal that the future of
