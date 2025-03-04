USAF tests Harpoon missile integration on F-16 aircraft

The 53rd Test and Evaluation Group (TEG) of the US Air Force (USAF) has announced a successful integration and test of a US Navy AGM-84 Harpoon missile onto an F-16 fighter jet at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on 27 February.

According to the USAF, the team developed a gateway system that allowed for communication between the missile and aircraft without needing modifications to either platform.

By leveraging this approach, the team sped up the integration process, and reportedly demonstrated a faster, more efficient process for adding new weapons capabilities to the F-16 aircraft.

The chief project manager for