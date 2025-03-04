To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF tests Harpoon missile integration on F-16 aircraft

4th March 2025 - 15:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The test showcased a viable pathway for integrating the Harpoon quickly onto existing platforms without requiring modifications. (Photo: U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

The integration of the Harpoon missile on the Lockheed Martin fighter worked to showcase the rapid speed at which a ‘gateway system’ integration can add new capabilities to aircraft.

The 53rd Test and Evaluation Group (TEG) of the US Air Force (USAF) has announced a successful integration and test of a US Navy AGM-84 Harpoon missile onto an F-16 fighter jet at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on 27 February.

According to the USAF, the team developed a gateway system that allowed for communication between the missile and aircraft without needing modifications to either platform.

By leveraging this approach, the team sped up the integration process, and reportedly demonstrated a faster, more efficient process for adding new weapons capabilities to the F-16 aircraft.

The chief project manager for

