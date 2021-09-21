USAF Super Hercules set to benefit from longer-lasting brakes

A USAF airman replaces a hubcap of a front wheel belonging to a C-130J Super Hercules. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Jared Trimarchi)

Collins Aerospace is providing wheels and brakes for USAF C-130Js that last up to eight times longer than existing equipment.

The USAF and Lockheed Martin have selected Collins Aerospace to provide wheels and brakes for 60 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft currently in production.

Collins noted in a 20 September statement that its brakes (featuring DURACARB carbon heat sink material) ‘can last up to eight times longer than the C-130’s existing equipment, helping operators reduce maintenance time and cost’.

The company also claimed that its C-130 brakes can last for up to 2,000 landings per overhaul, compared to 250 landings per overhaul with the existing C-130 brake system.

‘At the same time, Collins’ brakes are capable of handling higher energy than the aircraft’s existing equipment, which increases the safety margin when stopping heavily loaded C-130s,’ it added.

Shephard reported in April that Collins is developing a new wheel and carbon brake system for the entire USAF B-52H Stratofortress fleet, and the company also supplies wheels and carbon brakes for other Lockheed Martin military aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and U-2 Dragon Lady.