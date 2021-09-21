USAF Super Hercules set to benefit from longer-lasting brakes

Fielding of the StormBreaker precision weapon continues apace (video)
Currently fielded on the F-15E, the StormBreaker precision weapon is now set for integration on the F/A-18 and the F-35.
The USAF and Lockheed Martin have selected Collins Aerospace to provide wheels and brakes for 60 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft currently in production.
Collins noted in a 20 September statement that its brakes (featuring DURACARB carbon heat sink material) ‘can last up to eight times longer than the C-130’s existing equipment, helping operators reduce maintenance time and cost’.
The company also claimed that its C-130 brakes can last for up to 2,000 landings per overhaul, compared to 250 landings per overhaul with the existing C-130 brake system.
‘At the same time, Collins’ brakes are capable of handling higher energy than the aircraft’s existing equipment, which increases the safety margin when stopping heavily loaded C-130s,’ it added.
Shephard reported in April that Collins is developing a new wheel and carbon brake system for the entire USAF B-52H Stratofortress fleet, and the company also supplies wheels and carbon brakes for other Lockheed Martin military aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and U-2 Dragon Lady.
