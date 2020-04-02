USAF identifies organisations to be transferred to US Space Force
The USAF has identified a total of 23 organisations which will be transferred to the command of the US Space Force.
The US Space Force was created under the Trump Administration and since its launch on 20 December 2019 it has taken on the responsibilities associated with the former Air Force Space Command.
It is expected that the 23 organisations will be transferred within the next three to six months. There are no plans to physically move equipment or units to different geographical locations or the reassignment of individuals to different units.
Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett said: ‘Building the US Space Force represents a top priority for the Department of the Air Force… These mission transfers incorporate existing forces into the agile Space Force, which stands ready to defend American and allied interests.’
The status of civilians working within the Department of the Air Force will remain the same.
