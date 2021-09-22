USAF continues Hercules propeller upgrade

C-130H Hercules transport aircraft. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

Collins Aerospace obtains another order to provide NP2000 propellers for C-130H aircraft.

The USAF has chosen Collins Aerospace to deliver NP2000 propeller systems for 26 additional Lockheed Martin C-130H Hercules aircraft operated by the US Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

The USAF plans to retrofit approximately 140 C-130H with NP2000 and has now ordered propeller upgrades for 83 C-130H aircraft, Collins noted in a 21 September announcement.

The value of the latest order and its completion date were undisclosed.

Collins has installed the NP2000 on 16 USAF C-130Hs to date, including aircraft for the Georgia, Nevada and Wyoming Air National Guard.

NP2000 features eight composite blades and a digital Electronic Propeller Control System (EPCS). It delivers a 20% thrust increase during take-off, a 50% reduction in maintenance time and a 20db sound reduction in the cockpit compared to legacy propeller systems, Collins claimed.

The NP2000 is also in service on Northrop Grumman E-2 and C-2 aircraft and it has accumulated more than 1 million flight hours since entering service in 2004.